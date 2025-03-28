Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 1.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.71. 41,542,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 63,349,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

