Short Interest in Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Declines By 54.3%

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aura Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Aura Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. Aura Systems has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

About Aura Systems

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

