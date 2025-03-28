Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Drops By 68.0%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDVSY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $34.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73.

The Bidvest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The Bidvest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

