Blair William & Co. IL Sells 12,518 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,518 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $154.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.58.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.57.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

