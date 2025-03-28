denkapparat Operations GmbH Makes New $557,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 229,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $52,322,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 64,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 596,495 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 247,722 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 314,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $71,801,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $236.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.69. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.