Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 30,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 258,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,616,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $236.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.