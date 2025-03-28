Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $155,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Up 0.6 %

NFLX stock opened at $976.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $970.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $864.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.02.

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

