IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Invests $906,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.41.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.