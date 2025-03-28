denkapparat Operations GmbH Takes $561,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $126.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.43 and its 200-day moving average is $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.78 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

