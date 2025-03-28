Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $20.24 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,409 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after acquiring an additional 874,962 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Chevron by 3,942.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 200,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after buying an additional 196,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $293.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.21. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

