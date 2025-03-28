UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,618,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $748,233,000 after buying an additional 31,396 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 162,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,285,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 265,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,478,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MSI opened at $432.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.98 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

View Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.