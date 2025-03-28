Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

IPSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Century Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 4,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.75. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.66% and a negative net margin of 4,837.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 59,174 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 51,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,607,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,466,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

