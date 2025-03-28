LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Announces Earnings Results

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 21.10 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LSL Property Services had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 13.68%.
LSL Property Services Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LSL traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 274.40 ($3.55). 39,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 278.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.08. LSL Property Services has a 12 month low of GBX 252 ($3.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 355 ($4.60). The stock has a market cap of £282.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.
LSL Property Services Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.30%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About LSL Property Services
LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LSL Property Services
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.