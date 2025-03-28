LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Announces Earnings Results

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 21.10 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LSL Property Services had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 13.68%.

LSL Property Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LSL traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 274.40 ($3.55). 39,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 278.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.08. LSL Property Services has a 12 month low of GBX 252 ($3.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 355 ($4.60). The stock has a market cap of £282.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About LSL Property Services

In other news, insider Adrian Collins acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £55,200 ($71,465.56). Also, insider Adam Castleton bought 8,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £25,738.75 ($33,323.08). In the last three months, insiders acquired 28,778 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,927. Insiders own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.