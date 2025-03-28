Korea Investment CORP Boosts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,142,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,252 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $68,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $50.98 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

