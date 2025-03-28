ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Up 331.1% in March

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,200 shares, an increase of 331.1% from the February 28th total of 75,900 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ClearOne Price Performance

CLRO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,840. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ClearOne in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ClearOne

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.