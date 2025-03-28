CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Up 139.4% in March

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Price Performance

CHSCP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,568. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CHS has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $33.41.

CHS Announces Dividend

CHS Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.