Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.24 and last traded at C$10.12, with a volume of 48727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

Equinox Gold Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

