Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.76 and last traded at C$11.76, with a volume of 24756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.00.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total value of C$110,466.71. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations.

