Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Trading Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.02 and last traded at C$12.16. Approximately 303,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 754,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AYA shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark cut their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Canada raised Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.25 to C$20.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.97.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.79.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 38,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total value of C$435,761.85. Also, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total transaction of C$241,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 152,835 shares of company stock worth $1,761,507 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also

