Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $91.67 and last traded at $91.77, with a volume of 35687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day moving average is $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.78%.

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This trade represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

