Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Issues Earnings Results

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Leatt had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

Leatt Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:LEAT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. 16,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662. Leatt has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $41.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52.

Get Leatt alerts:

Leatt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.