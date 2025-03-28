Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Issues Earnings Results

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Leatt had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

OTCMKTS:LEAT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. 16,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662. Leatt has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $41.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

