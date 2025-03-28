The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Decreased by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,762 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 2.8% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Boeing by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 272,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,190,000 after buying an additional 47,930 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,118 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 353,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $62,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $179.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.10. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $196.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.68.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

