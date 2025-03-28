Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.09 EPS

Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($2.09), Zacks reports.

Shares of QNTM traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,510,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. Quantum Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

