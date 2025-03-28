Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.09 EPS

Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($2.09), Zacks reports.
Quantum Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of QNTM traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,510,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. Quantum Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.37.
About Quantum Biopharma
