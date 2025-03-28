Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) Posts Earnings Results

Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLN traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. 6,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09. Atlantic International has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

