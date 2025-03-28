Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) Posts Earnings Results

Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATLN traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. 6,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09. Atlantic International has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.86.
