The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Weik Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Weik Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,235 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 5.5% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $120.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

