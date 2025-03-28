GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $280,000.

GE Vernova Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $303.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.99. The company has a market cap of $83.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.51. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Marathon Capitl raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.54.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

