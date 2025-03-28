Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Posts Earnings Results

Westmount Energy (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.16) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Westmount Energy Price Performance
Shares of Westmount Energy stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 0.60 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 255,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,046. The firm has a market cap of £864,305.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.90. Westmount Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.59 ($0.02).
About Westmount Energy
