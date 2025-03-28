International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 2 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. International Public Partnerships had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 52.68%.

International Public Partnerships Price Performance

Shares of LON:INPP traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 110.50 ($1.43). The company had a trading volume of 57,070,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,202. The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.82. International Public Partnerships has a 12-month low of GBX 107.80 ($1.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.20 ($1.74).

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.92 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.18. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 345.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Public Partnerships

About International Public Partnerships

In other news, insider John Le Poidevin bought 86,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £99,148.08 ($128,363.65). 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.

