Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 227.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,487.09%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 million.

Draganfly Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of DPRO opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. Draganfly has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Draganfly from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

