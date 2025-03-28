denkapparat Operations GmbH Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,154 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,565,000. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.5% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,323,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $639,994,000 after buying an additional 1,431,500 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $233,349,000 after purchasing an additional 498,934 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 326.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 293,482 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 224,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Expedia Group by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 340,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $63,384,000 after acquiring an additional 224,182 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $1,851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,198,700.75. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $169.07 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $207.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.43.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

