Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, an increase of 696.7% from the February 28th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PNGAY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. 205,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,758. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Ping An Insurance will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

