Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Trading Up 3.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Laidlaw raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $105.00. Laidlaw currently has a buy rating on the stock. Soleno Therapeutics traded as high as $70.86 and last traded at $70.04. 713,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 609,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.39.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,154.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of -1.70.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). As a group, research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
