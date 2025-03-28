CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Update

CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CAR Group Stock Performance

CSXXY stock remained flat at $42.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472. CAR Group has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05.

CAR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.483 per share. This is a positive change from CAR Group’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

About CAR Group

CAR Group Limited engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through six segments: Australia Online Advertising Services; Australia Data, Research and Services; Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

