Head-To-Head Analysis: Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) versus Its Rivals

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Flutter Entertainment to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment -6.86% -4.52% -1.85% Flutter Entertainment Competitors -138.86% -18.64% -3.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $14.05 billion -$1.22 billion 1,059.70 Flutter Entertainment Competitors $11.35 billion $2.53 billion -35,694.26

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Flutter Entertainment has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Flutter Entertainment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

48.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Flutter Entertainment and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 0 0 19 1 3.05 Flutter Entertainment Competitors 1273 5082 11289 340 2.59

Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $311.41, suggesting a potential upside of 33.58%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 31.74%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting. In addition, it provides online poker, casino, and rummy. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, sisal.com, and maxbet.rs websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

