Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $13.12 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.84.
Visa Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE V opened at $349.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $366.54.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,560,961 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
