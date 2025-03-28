Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Up 751.7% in March

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 751.7% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

