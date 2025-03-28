Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $970,862,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,111,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 584,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,103,000 after acquiring an additional 400,516 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $380.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.77. The stock has a market cap of $377.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

