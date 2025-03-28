Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $110.90 and last traded at $111.20. 14,483,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 43,191,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average of $131.14. The company has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a PE ratio of 107.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

