Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $473.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. Savara has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Savara in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

