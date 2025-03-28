Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Insider Ivor Gray Sells 15,397 Shares

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) insider Ivor Gray sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.35), for a total value of £16,012.88 ($20,731.33).
MACF traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 104.25 ($1.35). 13,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.73. Macfarlane Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 99.20 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 147.50 ($1.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £164.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.68.
Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 9.76 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macfarlane Group had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Macfarlane Group PLC will post 7.4677529 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Friday, November 29th.
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.
