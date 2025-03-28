Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Releases Earnings Results

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 2.28 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 1.21%.
Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of LON:SBSI opened at GBX 69.90 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £57.57 million, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.20. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 92 ($1.19).
About Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust
