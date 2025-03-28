Arete Research Upgrades NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Strong-Buy

Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.8 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $200.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $196.95 and a one year high of $296.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,084,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,213,861,000 after purchasing an additional 86,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,769,048,000 after buying an additional 99,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,572,694,000 after acquiring an additional 139,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,046,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,672,409,000 after acquiring an additional 144,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,088,094,000 after acquiring an additional 96,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

