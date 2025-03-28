Alerus Financial NA Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,605,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $901,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 98.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

