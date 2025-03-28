Atb Cap Markets Downgrades Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) to Hold

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

