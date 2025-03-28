Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Pareto Securities

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Pareto Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Trading Up 6.8 %

WRTBY opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

