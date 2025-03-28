Short Interest in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Expands By 225.8%

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 225.8% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $51.25. 328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.22. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $52.01.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.
