Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,300 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the February 28th total of 107,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Super League Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 195,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,521. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.09. Super League Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super League Enterprise

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super League Enterprise stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) by 220.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Super League Enterprise worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

