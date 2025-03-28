Short Interest in Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Grows By 109.2%

Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 109.2% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Sound Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SOGP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,767. Sound Group has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.
Sound Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sound Group
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
Receive News & Ratings for Sound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.