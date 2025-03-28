Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Acquires New Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Veralto by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Veralto by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,541,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Veralto by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VLTO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Veralto Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $1,026,403.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,495,742.72. This trade represents a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,770 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

