Tepp RIA LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tepp RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Tepp RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VEA stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

